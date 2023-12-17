Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images, Frank Micelotta / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Glover, Doja Cat, and Toosii

In the vibrant world of Hip Hop, rap and soulful vocals have given rise to a new breed of musical superstars. Many lyricists have mastered the art of incorporating their singing voices into music. They have gone beyond perfect rhyme schemes and arrangements to captivate audiences with melodies that linger long after the beats die down. Emcees and R&B singers used to work in separate subgenres for the most part, but modern artists bravely crossover more often to show that rappers can be just as melodic as their counterparts.

This phenomenon can be traced back to rap’s earlier days with iconic figures like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Wyclef Jean, Nate Dogg and Queen Latifah. Their skill in fusing the two opened doors for a new wave of musicians who do the same more frequently today.

Without further ado, check out 15 rappers who’ve demonstrated they are also talented singers and lyricists!

1. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill, who has demonstrated incredible versatility throughout her distinguished career, has left a lasting impression as a pioneer in both singing and rap. Hill first rose to fame as a member of the renowned Hip Hop trio The Fugees. The group’s success was greatly influenced by Hill’s ability to write lyrics and sing with a unique voice. Her breakthrough solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, is a groundbreaking masterpiece that seamlessly fuses Hip Hop, R&B and soul.

2. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott is a trailblazing force in the music industry who has carved out an unmatched niche. Elliott distinguished herself early in her career with an unconventional and eccentric style. Her debut solo album, Supa Dupa Fly, showcased her smooth blend of R&B and Hip Hop and propelled her into stardom.

3. Ja Rule

Ja Rule, a prominent figure in the early 2000s rap scene, established himself by fusing Hip Hop and R&B elements. Known for his unique raspy voice, he became widely recognized for hits like the chart-topping collaboration “Always On Time” with Ashanti, which highlighted his melodic hooks and effortless delivery. Tracks like “Livin’ It Up” and “Mesmerize,” in which he cleverly combined catchy choruses with rhythmic verses, also showcased his versatility as a rapper and singer.

4. Nelly

Born and raised in St. Louis, Nelly made his musical debut in the early 2000s and immediately became well-known as a gifted rapper. The title track from his breakthrough album, Country Grammar — which showcased Nelly’s harmonious hooks and Southern-influenced flow — went on to become a huge hit. With smashes like “Ride Wit Me” and “E.I.,” Nelly skillfully combined catchy melodies with rap, which cemented his place at the top of the charts and continued the crossover success.

5. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has established herself as a dynamic performer with expertise in both singing and rapping. With her animated flow and theatrical persona, she burst onto the scene with hits like “Super Bass,” in which her catchy hooks showcased her vocal ability alongside her lyrical dexterity. Songs like “Your Love,” from her solo debut album Pink Friday, quickly demonstrated her seamless vocal and rapping transitions, exhibiting the range she has maintained throughout her career.

6. Drake

Drake, often dubbed the “6 God,” has dominated the music scene with an exceptional ability to move between rap and singing. Drake has consistently combined illustrative rap verses with emotional melodies, from his early mixtapes to his chart-topping albums. His ability to blend Hip Hop and singing with ease has not only influenced his career but also established a benchmark for a new wave of musicians looking to experiment with mixing genres.

7. Doja Cat

Doja Cat, a breakout star in contemporary music, has proved her versatility as both a rapper and singer, which has elevated her to the forefront of the industry. Known for her contagious energy and distinct combination of swagger and humor, she rose to fame with the satirical viral hit “Mooo!” and showcased her rap skills with songs like “Say So.”

8. Baby Tate

Baby Tate, a rising force in the music industry, is making waves with her dynamic abilities as both a rapper and a singer. Known for her clever lyricism and infectious energy, she gained attention with tracks like “I Am” that featured her lyrical prowess and captivating delivery. Tate’s versatility also extends to her singing abilities, as she skillfully combines nostalgic melodies with introspective verses.

9. Doechii

Doechii has been making big moves in the music business with her dynamic versatility. She gained recognition with songs like breakout tracks “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” and “Anxiety,” which both illustrated her rap skills and confidence. She’s known for her commanding presence and unapologetic lyricism. In "What It Is (Block Boy),” Doechii especially showed her singing prowess.

10. Kalan.FrFr

Kalan.FrFr has become a prominent figure in the world of music. Hailing from Los Angeles, he is popular for his poignant lyricism and smooth delivery, which are on full display in songs like “Fine A**,” where he expertly mixes memorable hooks with rap verses. Kalan.FrFr’s dynamic flow and soulful singing create a captivating fusion in songs like “Right Wit It” and add to his ability to transition between styles.

11. Lil Tjay

Smoothly mixing between bars about blowing cash to crooning over love lost, Lil Tjay has the rapper/singer thing down to a T. The Bronx native has a signature sound full of his own personal stories. On every album, he proves he has mastered the art of both sides of his artistry.

12. Rod Wave

Soulfly went down in history as Rod Wave’s second album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was an exemplary R&B/soul-meets-rap project that showed his range as an artist. He’s continued to refine his sound, going full singer mode in his single for the soundtrack to Sinners.

13. Childish Gambino

The ever-evolving Donald Glover released hit after hit rap/R&B crossover songs as Childish Gambino. He could really have a full career in either genre if he chose to, but we’re glad he stuck to doing both. Let’s call him a rapper/singer/writer/actor/comedian for now, but leave room for more!

14. Latto

Big Mama herself has never been shy about turning up the sexy when she’s rapping about her man. Latto may be serious as a rapper on the Hip Hop scene but she loves switching it up with R&B vibes when she wants to be sexy. She can speed it up to make her point, like in “Sunday Service,” or slow it down to be sensual, like in “Copper Cove.”

15. Toosii

Toosii didn’t take long to hone in on his vibe as an artist. His music is vulnerable, often feeling like a peek into his own heart and head. Whether he’s singing or rapping, every song tells a story with his authentic voice as a rapper who loves to sing a melody too.