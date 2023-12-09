Prayers are being shared across social media as fans react to the news of 2 Chainz being involved in a multi-car accident during the early morning hours on Saturday (Dec. 9). TMZ broke the news, stating that the rapper was struck from behind by a motorist as he exited the I-95 highway in Miami.

The “It’s A Vibe” artist was in town for the 21st edition of the contemporary Art Basel fair. Prior to the accident, 2 Chainz attended an event where he showcased visuals for his and Lil Wayne’s album Welcome 2 Collegrove. In a clip shared on his Instagram Story, he told attendees, “Today I wanna kinda like show people the artistic expression we did for the album. We call it an audio-visual, so today we [are] gonna play it from top to bottom.” He also hosted a theatrical screening and afterparty for the album on Thursday (Dec. 7).

The last post on his Story is a video he recorded after being loaded into an ambulance. In the shot, movement of his legs can be observed, as well as a wrecked black vehicle with a mangled hood. According to the outlet, 2 Chainz suffered a neck injury but is in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the vehicles involved in the crash included a Mercedes-Benz, a Nissan and a Toyota. The driver believed to be at fault for the early-morning wreckage is suspected of being under the influence, according to TMZ. The Grammy winner’s wife, Kesha Ward, and others close to him have not provided a statement or update regarding 2 Chainz’s condition.

“Sending prayers for a speedy recovery,” wrote one fan on Instagram. Several others hoped that his video was proof that he was doing okay, with the cars suffering the worst of the collision. Another person commented, “Some people lose their life in car accidents. If you can record, you’re good, but still prayers [for] a speedy recovery.”

The Atlanta star was slated to perform at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday (Dec. 9) evening. At the time of this report, the party hotspot has not publicly addressed plans for a cancellation or if another artist will fill in for the performance.