On Thursday (Dec. 7), Ryan Seacrest announced the official lineup for this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which will take place in both Hollywood and New York City. Among the big names set to make an appearance are Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Doechii, Coco Jones and Nile Rodgers, the last of whom will perform alongside Chic.

For Ludacris, the upcoming event follows his rousing set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Atlanta Falcons-hosted Hip Hop 50 celebration in November, which featured the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Quavo, T.I., Big Boi, Goodie Mob and JID. In an interview with BET, the Ludaversal star spoke on what it’s been like to age and evolve within the culture.

“I’m so competitive that I just want to continue to stay hungry and that’s what I do,” he said. “But I love that I can be a beacon of light, and positivity and inspiration for other people who have come after me. But never get it twisted, man; it was people like Outkast, and André 3000, and Goodie Mob that were beacons of light for me and paved the way, so it goes two-fold.”

Back in June, Monáe blessed the masses with her fourth studio LP, The Age of Pleasure, a 14-song offering with additional features from Seun Kuti, Grace Jones, Amaarae, Nia Long, Sister Nancy and more. In addition to earning a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200, the genre-bending effort earned two nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, it’s been a little over a year since Doechii liberated her Top Dawg Entertainment debut, she / her / black b**ch, complete with collaborations alongside Jst Ray, Rico Nasty and SZA. Since then, she’s maintained her momentum with loose drops like “Stressed,” “What It Is (Block Boy)” with Kodak Black, “Booty Drop” and “Pacer.”

Check out the full “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” lineup below.