By Jon Powell
  /  12.05.2023

A white police officer in Alabama was placed on administrative leave after a viral video appeared to show her mistreating a Black man during a traffic stop.

On Monday (Dec. 4), Reform Police Chief Richard Black released a joint statement with Mayor Melody Davis in response to growing backlash over the clip, which was shared on Facebook this past Sunday (Dec. 3). In the short video, the unnamed official handcuffed the man and placed him against the hood of her patrol car. After the individual informed her of a gun in his possession, she retrieved the weapon while laughing and fired a stun gun directly into his back.

“You want it again?” she could be heard asking as the man cried in pain. “Shut the f**k up, you was big and bad. Shut your b**ch a** up.” The identity of the arrestee was later revealed by WVTM 13 to be 24-year-old Micah Washington of Tuscaloosa, who was charged with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, marijuana possession, drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

“The Reform Police Department is aware of a video circulating involving a citizen’s arrest on Dec. 2, 2023,” read the aforementioned statement. “The department is in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest. In accordance with city policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.”

Since the incident, some of Washington’s supporters took to the Reform Municipal Building to protest. Jalexis Rice, Washington’s girlfriend who filmed the video, told WVTM 13 that the situation began when they pulled over to change a tire. “When I seen it, I couldn’t do nothing but cry,” she said about the harrowing moments she recorded following the officer‘s arrival.

Police Brutality

Inmate claims attacking Derek Chauvin was symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Minnesota attorney general speaks on Derek Chauvin being the "target of violence" after prison stabbing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.25.2023

Case against ex-officer involved in fatal Breonna Taylor raid ends in mistrial

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

North Carolina cop seen repeatedly punching Black woman resisting arrest for allegedly smoking weed

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.16.2023

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal charges in death of Tyre Nichols

By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2023

Jayland Walker's family feels ignored by city leaders after officers in shooting death return to active duty

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.24.2023

Leonard Allan Cure's mother speaks out after he was killed by Georgia police: "My soul aches"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.20.2023

Georgia police unveil dashcam and bodycam footage leading up to Leonard Allan Cure's death

By Jon Powell
  /  10.19.2023

Black man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years shot and killed by Georgia police during traffic stop

By Jon Powell
  /  10.18.2023

Tamika Mallory points out disparities in Carlee Russell case and Shanquella Robinson's death

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.12.2023

Jacksonville authorities open investigation after video shows Black man's brutal injuries during arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" examines the rising death toll in jails

By Aqua Boogie
  /  10.02.2023

Seattle police officer's comments about deceased woman having "limited value" under investigation

By REVOLT
  /  09.14.2023

Former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols hit with federal civil rights violations

By Jon Powell
  /  09.13.2023
Revolt - New Episodes