Photo: Jon Cherry / Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

On Thursday (Nov. 16), a Louisville judge declared a mistrial against Brett Hankison, one of the ex-officers in a 2020 raid that ended in Breonna Taylor‘s death. The U.S. Department of Justice previously indicted him on civil rights violations. As WLKY News reported, the jurors, who had been deliberating since Monday (Nov. 13), informed the judge that they were unable to make a unanimous verdict.

This marked the second time that Hankison avoided a conviction for charges related to the raid. In 2022, he was acquitted on three counts of wanton endangerment, which was handed down by a state grand jury months after the deadly incident took place.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Hankison, along with Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, forcibly entered into Taylor’s apartment on a narcotics investigation. Thinking that they were being robbed, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at the plainclothes officers, striking Mattingly in the leg.

The authorities then returned 32 shots in response; six of those bullets found Taylor, one of which proved fatal. While he did not hit the 26-year-old emergency room technician, Hankison was charged with two counts of deprivation of rights for firing 10 rounds through Taylor’s bedroom window and sliding glass door, both of which were covered with blinds and a blackout curtain. Multiple bullets also entered a neighbor’s apartment.

“Just couldn’t get to that unanimous verdict. Of course the family is disappointed, this is not the outcome they wanted,” said Taylor family attorney Lonita Baker in a press conference. “We are here for the long game. Just as the prosecutors intend to retry Brett Hankison, we intend to be here when that retrial takes place… [Taylor’s mother] Ms. Palmer was disappointed, but still encouraged. A mistrial is not an acquittal, and so we live another day to fight for justice for Breonna.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Breonna Taylor
Police Brutality
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

North Carolina cop seen repeatedly punching Black woman resisting arrest for allegedly smoking weed

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.16.2023

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023

Manhunt underway for teen wanted in Texas flea market shooting that killed a 10-year-old and injured four others

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.14.2023

Mia Jaye demands Young Dolph shooting suspects face harsh sentencing ahead of trial

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.12.2023

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023

Tupac Shakur gets street named after him 27 years after his death

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.04.2023

DC Young Fly remembers Ms. Jacky Oh on her first birthday since untimely passing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.03.2023

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal charges in death of Tyre Nichols

By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2023

Australian woman arrested after hosting lunch that left three guests dead from alleged mushroom poisoning

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.02.2023

Shanquella Robinson’s family to file lawsuit against friends she traveled to Mexico with

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.01.2023

Maine mass shooting suspect's family warned police months ago

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.31.2023

YG reveals the reason reading wasn't his go-to hobby & a great book Nipsey Hussle suggested

By Aria Bell
  /  10.31.2023

Two new suspects charged in PnB Rock's shooting death

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.31.2023

Offset opens up about making "Say My Grace" after the passing of Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023

Tennessee judge steps down from Young Dolph death case amid claims of not being impartial

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

North Carolina cop seen repeatedly punching Black woman resisting arrest for allegedly smoking weed

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.16.2023

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023

Manhunt underway for teen wanted in Texas flea market shooting that killed a 10-year-old and injured four others

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.14.2023

Mia Jaye demands Young Dolph shooting suspects face harsh sentencing ahead of trial

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.12.2023

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023

Tupac Shakur gets street named after him 27 years after his death

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.04.2023

DC Young Fly remembers Ms. Jacky Oh on her first birthday since untimely passing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.03.2023

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal charges in death of Tyre Nichols

By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2023

Australian woman arrested after hosting lunch that left three guests dead from alleged mushroom poisoning

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.02.2023

Shanquella Robinson’s family to file lawsuit against friends she traveled to Mexico with

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.01.2023

Maine mass shooting suspect's family warned police months ago

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.31.2023

YG reveals the reason reading wasn't his go-to hobby & a great book Nipsey Hussle suggested

By Aria Bell
  /  10.31.2023

Two new suspects charged in PnB Rock's shooting death

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.31.2023

Offset opens up about making "Say My Grace" after the passing of Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023

Tennessee judge steps down from Young Dolph death case amid claims of not being impartial

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list

Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.

By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2023
Black Girl Stuff

Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'

Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.

By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Interest

Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance

In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.

By Felipe Patterson
  /  11.13.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Social Justice

Isaac Hayes III makes history as first Black entrepreneur to raise $10 million in crowdfunding

Fanbase’s latest crowdfunding campaign crossed the $4.5 million threshold, making founder Isaac Hayes III the first Black entrepreneur to cross the eight figure mark in Reg CF.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.09.2023
Bet On Black

Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'

On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  11.07.2023
Social Justice

Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”

“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.11.2023
News

Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money

At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.26.2023
Interest

Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling

“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.03.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70

Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.06.2023
Interviews

Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto

“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.01.2023
News

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD. 

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
News

Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood

“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.27.2023
News

Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves

“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.13.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people

“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.03.2023
Interviews

Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves

In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.

By Charlene Masona
  /  11.03.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums

From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.01.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes