Marsha Ambrosius is back. Today (Dec. 1), fans were able to check out her new single, “The Greatest,” which she produced alongside Dr. Dre with additional contributions from Dem Jointz, Focus…, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Erik “Blu2th” Griggs. The track sees the British songstress pouring her heart out to a special someone.

“Are you scared of this love I have to give? Are you afraid there’s only one life to live? If we do this again, don’t pretend, you said the day I met you that you’d never let me go, enchanted by your passion, I’m enamored, got me wanting you, and the things you do to me, you’re by far the greatest of them all…”