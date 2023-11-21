On Monday (Nov. 20), the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department announced that a second person was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Morgan State University‘s campus in October. The suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Terrell Williams, who also goes by “Chewy,” was given an attempted first-degree murder and other charges over the incident.

“The Morgan State community has been forced to grapple with the violent, reckless decision of a few individuals who had no regard for the lives around them,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement shared by the U.S. Marshals Service. “I want to thank the U.S. Marshals, BPD, and Morgan State Police for diligently working this case until these suspects were apprehended. I hope that this will be a sign to everyone that if you come into Baltimore City, endanger lives, and injure people, we will not rest until you are held accountable.”

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson added, “Today, the Morgan Community can continue to move forward with the comfort of knowing that both shooting suspects have now been captured and taken off the streets. We thank the Baltimore Police Department, Morgan State University Police, and all of the other law enforcement agencies for their collaboration and diligent effort to bring these individuals to justice. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, and other elected officials for their ongoing support throughout this ordeal. This is indeed great news.”

As REVOLT previously reported, four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were wounded during a homecoming week celebration at the Baltimore HBCU. None of those injured were said to have been the intended target. Days later, a 17-year-old was taken into custody while Williams — who was already wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a guns and drug conspiracy case — remained at-large.