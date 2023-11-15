On Tuesday (Nov. 14), Dame Dash and Freeway came together to announce their new album, 365, a joint effort that the two created with The Black Guns. To get fans prepared for the project, the longtime collaborators liberated the LP’s title track, along with a matching video that was directed by Dash and executive produced by Wesley Barnett. The track brought forth a hip hop alternative fusion that’s expected to be heard on the rest of the forthcoming effort.

“I got a studio like a movie studio, but it’s a music studio in it. Freeway came through for five days, [recorded with] me and my band,” Dash explained to VIBE. “We did 10 records, and we shot the music video.”

The Roc-A-Fella mogul also spoke on their genre-bending approach. “I wouldn’t categorize it as rap or rock, it’s like rock-soul. But again, if we’re gonna put some work on the street, it’s gotta be a drug no one ever got high off before,” he added.

As far as how 365 came to fruition, Dash revealed that his admiration for Freeway grew as the Philly rhymer endured waves of immense tragedy. “I saw how he was becoming a general over there at State Property, plus doing all the stuff with the schools,” he said. “We fight for education and s**t, we deal with adversity and we’re still here. And that’s Roc-A-Fella/State Property. That’s what it is, so this is that.”

Freeway also spoke to the publication about his unique venture. “Reconnecting and collaborating with Dame has been a true honor and delight. From the moment we reconnected, it felt as if no time had passed at all,” the “What We Do” rapper expressed. “Together, we embarked on a new educational journey, and it’s truly inspiring to witness the incredible progress we’ve made.”

You can view the video for “365” here. The album of the same name is expected to arrive in early 2024.