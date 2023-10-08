October is a month filled with heavy emotions for Philadelphia rap staple Freeway as he continues to grieve the loss of his two children, son Jihad and daughter Harmony. In a new post on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with his children during happier times. In the caption, he poured his heart out, opening up about the weight of living without them by his side.

“I want to take a moment to share with you that October holds a significant place in my heart. It marks the month when I lost both of my beloved children, Jihad and Harmony. Though the pain is still present, I find solace in the blessing of my relationship with Allah (God). It is through His strength and guidance that I am able to navigate the difficult emotions that resurface during this time,” he began on Oct. 7.

“October serves as a reminder of the profound love I hold for my children and the cherished memories we shared. Despite the challenges, I am grateful for the support and faith that sustain me as I continue to heal. Thank you for your understanding and compassion as I honor the memory of Jihad and Harmony this month,” concluded his heartfelt message. In the comments, fans and friends shared words of strength and condolences.

Among them was a message from Gillie Da King, who unfortunately knows the heartache caused by the death of a child. The “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast co-host lost his son, YNG Cheese, to gun violence in July. The 25-year-old aspiring rapper was gunned down in a triple shooting. He is survived by his young daughter, Chase.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Freeway’s son suddenly passed away at the age of 19 in October 2020. That same year, the “Roc The Mic” artist revealed that Harmony was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer. Sadly, she lost her battle with the disease when she passed away in October 2021 at the age of 21. Last month, on National Daughters Day, he paid tribute to Harmony, remembering her beautiful soul and the way she lit up any room she entered.