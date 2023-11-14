A manhunt is underway for a 19-year-old suspect wanted for a mass shooting at a popular flea market in Pearland, Texas that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured four others on Sunday (Nov. 12).

Yesterday (Nov. 13), the Pearland Police Department announced that two other teenagers were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. According to Fox 26 Houston, Julianna Espiono, 18, and Cruz Meza, 18, who was among the people who were hit by gunfire, were charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement to a peace officer.

Authorities identified David Negrete as the possible shooter. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s top 10 fugitives. “He should be considered armed and dangerous,” Chad Rogers of the Pearland Police Department said.

On Sunday just after 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots being fired after two men were involved in an argument at Cole’s Flea Market on Main Street. Once they arrived at the scene, the cops founds five victims — a 10-year-old boy, who later died at the hospital, a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 37-year-old man, and Meza. The girl and Meza were in stable condition, while the 16-year-old boy had to undergo surgery. The adult man was treated and released.

As previously reported by REVOLT, 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine in October. The deadly incident unfolded in multiple locations, which included a bowling alley, where a children’s league was happening at the time, and a local restaurant. The gunman was found dead after an intensive two-day manhunt.