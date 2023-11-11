Lil Yachty had a few choice words to share after his name did not appear on the list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards, which was released on Friday (Nov. 10). The rapper, who does not suffer from a shortage of confidence, spoke candidly about the lack of recognition his most recent project, Let’s Start Here, received from the academy.

The 14-song album was released in January and does not feature any guest appearances. On Friday, Yachty was part of the Rolling Stone’s first ever live Musicians on Musicians event in Brooklyn when he said, “I was snubbed on a Grammy nomination today.” The 26-year-old artist added, “I just don’t feel like anyone put a better album out” and that “sonically” his album was unmatched. “Lyrically, maybe,” he said while onstage alongside Tierra Whack and the publication’s Supervising Producer Delisa Shannon.

This year’s Grammy nominees for Best Rap Album include Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, Nas’ King’s Disease III and Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. Elsewhere in the conversation, Yachty divulged his perspective on the current state of hip hop, and it was not flattering, to say the least. “The place that hip hop is right now is a terrible place,” he said. “It’s a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-risk music. People too safe now. I’d rather take the risk and take the L,” added the songwriter, whose hits include City Girls anthem “Act Up.”

While the current slate of musical offerings from the genre may leave much to be desired, there is at least one person who does not disappoint, according to Yachty. “I’ve never heard a bad verse from J.I.D, ever,” he said. “I got a verse from J.I.D in my phone.” To his credit, the Atlanta native, who recently had a one-on-one with Big Boi for a Musicians on Musicians recording, has collaborated with Doja Cat, Conway The Machine and Kaytranada, to name a few. His last studio album, The Forever Story, was released in 2022.