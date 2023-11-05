Sexyy Red and Nicki Minaj may have a collaboration in the works! On Sunday (Nov. 5), the rising star asked fans for suggestions of who should be featured on her and Minaj’s untitled track. Already, an overwhelming number of people have chosen JT and Ice Spice. Other names that can be found in the replies include Drake, City Girls and Sukihana.

The opportunity for the St. Louis native to link up with the head Barb came together Saturday (Nov. 4) when Minaj responded to a fan online asking for an unreleased song from 2020 to be added to the tracklist of her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

“I can’t do it, but if someone else would like the song, it would be dope! It doesn’t match where I’m [at] mentally or sonically, but the song is hard AF,” Minaj wrote. Fans heard a snippet of the record during a recent livestream.

Sexyy Red peeped the discourse between Minaj and the fan and responded to it with the eyes emoji, signaling to the platinum-selling artist that she was interested in sliding on the track. “Say less. Should [there] be like four b*****s [on it] though?” asked Minaj in her response. The “SkeeYee” artist tweeted, “Let’s do it!”