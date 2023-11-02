On Wednesday (Nov. 1), Akademiks found himself facing new criticism following an emotional livestream — one that saw him in fear of consequences over homophobic remarks made during an ongoing feud with Saucy Santana.

“I’m not tryna get canceled to f**k up what we got going on. I’m never tryna get canceled saying the wrong thing. I know what we got going on, I love it,” he said to his viewers before breaking out into tears. “I’m trying not to get canceled. But this s**t does bother me.”

Today (Nov. 2), Queen Latifah chimed in on the issue by sharing a message from Mysonne, who took the former “Everyday Struggle” host to task over a history of disrespect toward the opposite sex. “It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting ‘canceled,’ but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful, and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever,” the post read. “[It] brings me back to Malcolm X’s quote, ‘The most disrespected, unprotected, and neglected person [in] America is the Black woman!'”