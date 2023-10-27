Q-Tip will act as co-writer and producer for an upcoming musical on the life of boxer Muhammad Ali, which will be titled Ali. He will also serve as a producer of the cast album and work alongside lead producer Richard Willis, book writer and director Clint Dyer, (Othello and The Bob Marley Musical), and composer Teddy Abrams.

Abrams is the writer of an opera-rap-oratorio blend named The Greatest: Muhammad Ali, which premiered in 2017. That project piqued his interest in producing a full-scale Broadway musical on the boxing champ.

Music supervisor Sean Mayes and associate music producer Casey Benjamin, who is a renowned jazz saxophonist, round out the talented crew bringing the musical to life. In a statement sent to Deadline, Q-Tip stated, “I am very excited to be collaborating with Teddy, Clint, Casey, and Sean in telling The Greatest’s story on stage. Muhammad Ali has always been a hero to me!”

Producer Willis added his thoughts, stating that Q-Tip’s influence is sure to bring a fresh, original take to the traditional Broadway genre. He added that the music icon’s undisputed talent will enable the musical to truly honor Ali in the best way possible.

Named Sportsman of the Century by Sports Illustrated and Sports Personality of the Century by the BBC, Ali was a heavyweight boxing champion and social justice activist. The musical will cover his journey both in and out of the boxing ring.

Known for his innovative raps and strong jazz influence, Q-Tip has also worked as an actor, appearing in She Hates Me, Poetic Justice, and Prison Song.

There is no opening date set for Ali at this time. The show’s pre-Broadway run is slated for late 2024 in the heavyweight champion’s hometown of Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Look for it on Broadway in 2025.