E-40 is celebrating a full-circle moment after being honored in a street renaming ceremony in his hometown of Vallejo, California. Photos shared on Instagram of the Saturday (Oct. 21) event showed him on his old stomping grounds, surrounded by members of the community, as he took in the magnitude of the moment.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever expect to have my childhood street in Vallejo named after me! Don’t ever give up on your dreams!” he wrote while also giving the Bay Area city a special shoutout. Plans to honor the rap legend were first announced this summer. In July, the Vallejo City Council approved the renaming of a nearly one-mile stretch of Magazine Street, between Laurel and Old Glen Cove Road, to E-40 Way. The honorary street sign is located directly across the street from his childhood home.

The momentous occasion was made even more memorable as the animated hip hop icon was presented with a key to the city and resolutions paying tribute to his accomplishments. “Many times, a key has been used to express and honor people of significance to a city. I think ours is better representative of unlocking the promise of youth. Please remember, it is the youth whose future you are unlocking,” said Mayor Robert McConnell, as reported by the Times-Herald.