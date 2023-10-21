The new year is still a few months out, but 2024 is already shaping up to be a massive one for music. After years of hearing fans’ pleas to make amends and reunite as the musical trio TGT, Tank, Ginuwine, and Tyrese are doing just that.
The news was shared by each of the men in a video captured in Ginuwine’s dressing room on Friday (Oct. 20) at the R&B Music Experience concert in Tampa, Florida, where they were each billed as performers. “All bull**it aside, all business aside, in real life, I love you brothers in real life,” said Tank with his bandmates by his side. “And I want nothing but the best for you all personally, and I want nothing but the best for the R&B universe.”
“The way we seal that legacy… the only way to seal that legacy is to bring this motherf**ker back,” he continued as those around the three men erupted into screams and cheers of excitement. The “R&B Money Podcast” co-host then turned his attention to Tyrese, inquiring about the “$15 million question” regarding how they would split their earnings. “Three splits down the middle all across the board,” said Tyrese, who was previously accused of taking a bigger cut due to his status as a box office actor.
The three men formed the supergroup in 2007 as friends, but in 2013, they solidified themselves as a collective force when they embarked upon a career as an official trio. They released one album, Three Kings, and multiple hit singles before disagreements over the breakdown of their earnings and other issues forced them to disband.
In the comment section of Tank’s post, Tyrese wrote, “This wasn’t planned. It was clear that God knew you were the only one [who] could speak so clearly and specifically the way you did. Wow, just wow. It really happened.” He also announced that a “Ladies Only” tour and new album are in the works for next year.
In a two-part episode of Tank and co-host J. Valentine’s podcast, Tyrese spoke about brokering a new record deal for the group — the only element missing was Ginuwine agreeing to reunite. However, in his Instagram post, the Bachelor artist made it clear that he was fully on board.
He wrote, “I knew it would happen; I just want it to be perfect for each and every individual. We come together to say we are kings, so let’s move forward. I appreciate the love we get; now let’s go!” He went on to leave a comment, declaring that the forthcoming project will be the best R&B album ever. Fans don’t doubt that as a fact, either, judging by their reactions. See the full video of the reconciliation below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits
If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'
Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'
In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Stephen A. Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith has “exceeded cruelty” with public remarks about marriage to Will Smith
Stephen has had enough of Pinkett Smith airing out details of her severed marriage to Will Smith that he says have emasculated the actor and lack any semblance of compassion.
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, and Akino and Jamila West about the history of American cooking, our legacy in cuisine, and food sustainability. Watch here!
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.