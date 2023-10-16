Earlier today (Oct. 16), DC Young Fly took to Instagram to reveal that he’s suffered another unfortunate loss within his family. “In a matter of a year, I lost three people — my cousin last August, my girl in May, and my sister a couple days ago,” the comedian said.

He then followed the bad news with a powerful and inspirational message for anyone who is experiencing obstacles of their own. “You just gotta stick through the mission knowing that God got you and he will grant you the strength,” DC added. “Remember, he parted the Red Sea, not make it disappear. The problems are still there, he just allowed you to get through it. Make sure you stay righteous. Don’t hold no grudge because God is love and love will always overcome adversity.”