A Chicago-area landlord was arrested and hit with murder charges after what has been described by officials as a deplorable hate crime fueled by anti-Muslim sentiments.
Police in Will County, Illinois accused 71-year-old landlord Joseph Czuba of accosting his tenant, a 32-year-old woman identified by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as Hanaan Shahin, and attacking her and her son with a military-grade knife on Saturday (Oct. 14). While Shahin, a Palestinian-American, is expected to survive, the child, 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, ultimately succumbed to 26 stab wounds after being taken to a local hospital.
“Despite the suspect not providing a statement to detectives, personnel were able to gather enough information through interviews and evidence to formally charge Joseph Czuba with numerous criminal offenses,” read an official press release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday (Oct. 15). “Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crime (two counts), and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.”
It continued, “Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.” According to CAIR, texts to Al-Fayoume’s father revealed that said landlord yelled, “You Muslims must die” during the attack.
“Jill and I were sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a child and the attempted murder of the child’s mother yesterday in Illinois,” tweeted President Joe Biden in response. “Our condolences and prayers are with the family. This act of hate against a Palestinian Muslim family has no place in America.”
Jill and I were sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a child and the attempted murder of the child’s mother yesterday in Illinois. Our condolences and prayers are with the family.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 16, 2023
This act of hate against a Palestinian Muslim family has no place in America.
As previously reported by REVOLT, Hamas launched a surprise offensive against Israel in an ongoing fight to liberate Gaza on Oct. 7, reportedly killing at least 1,400 residents in the process. In response, the Isaac Herzog and Benjamin Netanyahu-led regime returned fire on Gaza in an onslaught that, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, killed 2,670 people and wounded 9,600 more.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Israel-Hamas war death toll surpasses 2,300
Trending
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Big Sean and Terrence J inspire HBCU students at Moguls in the Making's 5th anniversary
This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.
Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, and Akino and Jamila West about the history of American cooking, our legacy in cuisine, and food sustainability. Watch here!
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner
Usher is bringing that A-Town heat to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024!
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments
REVOLT WORLD kicked off in incredible fashion thanks to big performances, entertaining shows, and interactive installations.