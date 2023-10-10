In the past few days, Rich Paul has been on a press tour in support of his new book, “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.” On Monday (Oct. 9), the sports agent appeared on “CBS Mornings,” where he spoke on the release, his career, and relationship with UK pop star Adele. While on set, host Gayle King made an attempt to confirm whether or not Paul is now a married man.

“You know, Gayle, I don’t really talk about my personal life publicly, but if I’m going to give anybody some tea, it’s going to be [you],” he stated. “Let me say this: She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb.”

He continued, “She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other. I’m just not the kind of person to put my personal life—it’s not for the media. It’s not for the paparazzi. It’s for us.”