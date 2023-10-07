Baltimore Police are offering a $9,000 reward for information leading to arrests and charges filed against two persons of interest suspected of being connected to a shooting on the campus of Morgan State University.

As previously reported by REVOLT, shots rang out at the Baltimore-area HBCU on Oct. 3 around 7 p.m. Four students and a fifth individual were injured after multiple shots were fired into Murphy Fine Arts Center, where people were gathered for a coronation event as part of homecoming week. The victims range in age from 18 to 22. On Friday (Oct. 6), one person remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Freshman Samantha Mauril was among those caught in the chaotic scene as it unfolded. “Everyone was running, and we couldn’t see. All I saw was the glass window shatter. I heard the bullets, and it [the window] just came down on me. I was like, okay, so now it was just run. The only thought that I had was [to] run, stay low, and run,” she told Fox Baltimore.