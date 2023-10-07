Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.07.2023

Baltimore Police are offering a $9,000 reward for information leading to arrests and charges filed against two persons of interest suspected of being connected to a shooting on the campus of Morgan State University.

As previously reported by REVOLT, shots rang out at the Baltimore-area HBCU on Oct. 3 around 7 p.m. Four students and a fifth individual were injured after multiple shots were fired into Murphy Fine Arts Center, where people were gathered for a coronation event as part of homecoming week. The victims range in age from 18 to 22. On Friday (Oct. 6), one person remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Freshman Samantha Mauril was among those caught in the chaotic scene as it unfolded. “Everyone was running, and we couldn’t see. All I saw was the glass window shatter. I heard the bullets, and it [the window] just came down on me. I was like, okay, so now it was just run. The only thought that I had was [to] run, stay low, and run,” she told Fox Baltimore.

Shards of fallen glass left both of her legs cut, but with the rush of adrenaline coursing through her, she was unaware that she had been injured. “I didn’t even realize that I was bleeding until someone told me when we stopped running,” said the 18-year-old. Mauril and other students were escorted out of the building by campus police. She sought refuge in a nearby friend’s dorm.

“I was just in shock. I didn’t want to believe what was happening was real,” said Mauril. “We turned off all the lights. We tried to keep [as] quiet as possible. We sat in the farthest corner, away from the window and away from the door of the room. We were just praying to God that we could stay safe and [that] everybody outside was safe.”

The campus was on lockdown as authorities searched for the two suspected gunmen, but the culprits remain at large. As a precaution, university President David K. Wilson canceled and postponed many of the remaining activities scheduled for homecoming events until arrests are made. It marks the first time in the institution’s 156-year history.

