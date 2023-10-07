Saweetie and the influence of her icy girl signature style have been recognized as part of the Grammy Museum’s “Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” in honor of the trendsetting genre’s 50th anniversary.

The exhibit opens Saturday (Oct. 7) and will run through Sept. 4, 2024, in Downtown Los Angeles. “The 5,000-square-foot exhibit delves deep into the multifaceted world of hip hop through expansive exhibits on hip hop music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism, and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that explores the profound impact and influence of hip hop culture,” according to the site. The walkable experience highlights themes such as the genre’s origins, its innovations in music, and the various intersections of hip hop’s sound evolution, fashion, regional influence, and entrepreneurialism.

Ahead of museum patrons being able to peruse the collection of memorabilia and artifacts from the likes of LL Cool J, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., and more, Saweetie revealed that fans would see a set of her iconic nail art on display. “We made it to the Grammy Museum, y’all… This what y’all be mad at,” said the “Tap In” artist as she and longtime celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson giddily showed off the black, gold, and crystal-studded nails in an Instagram post. In the comments, her supporters lauded the recognition as iconic.