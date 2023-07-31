On Friday (July 28), Saweetie returned with a new single titled “BIRTHDAY,” a booming collaboration with YG and Tyga. Produced by Dr. Luke, Ryan OG, and KBeaZy, the Cali star celebrates another year around the sun while flexing on all of her detractors:

“Pull up in this b**ch with my birthday twin, body’s gonna body in a big body Benz, I’ma bring my b**ches, bring your rich n**ga friends, from the jet to the yacht, naked in the south of France, it’s my birthday, b**ch, these my birthday rules, I ain’t spendin’ nothin’, all the drinks on you, I hope that ain’t your n**ga ’cause he tryna get loose, see me comin’ through and a b**ch better move…”

“BIRTHDAY” boasts a matching video that shows Saweetie in a room with candles attached to her hands. Both Tyga and YG make their appearances as a bevy of models catch vibes around them.

In addition to the aforementioned cut, the “ICY GRL” talent dropped off a B-side titled “SHOT O’ CLOCK,” a London On Da Track, Boobie, Archer, and Sean Momamburger-backed offering that keeps with much of the same subject matter — all while interpolating Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner.” “Tonight we gettin’ white girl wasted, ay, clique full of baddies, no basics, ay, this gon’ be an icy girl favorite, ay, shots got me leanin’ like The Matrix,” she raps over the catchy cut.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Saweetie, YG, and Tyga will be heading on the road for their “Str8 To The Klub Tour,” which kicks off in September. Said excursion will run through 14 West Coast and Canadian dates before coming to a close in November.

Press play on both “BIRTHDAY” and “SHOT O’ CLOCK” below. Hopefully, the long-awaited Pretty B**ch Music lies on the horizon.