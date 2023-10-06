Back in 2020, Jaden liberated his most recent LP, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, a 17-song effort with a couple of assists from Raury and Justin Bieber. In celebration of CTV3‘s one-year anniversary, fans were treated to a Day Tripper’s Edition of the album with collaborations alongside Joey BADA$$, ¿Téo?, and Babe Rainbow.

In 2022, Jaden launched his MSFTSrep fall line in London retailer Selfridges. In an interview with said outlet, he explained the meaning behind his collection’s name. “It started when we were younger, by people making fun of us, telling us that we were weirdos in the way that we dress, the way that we talk, what we chose to talk about, what we studied,” Jaden said. “Somebody in my life named Omarr Rambert, who has been working with my family for a long time, was like,’Yo, you guys should start a group called misfits…’

He continued, “And we ultimately landed on MSFTSrep, a group where young people can know, ‘Hey, we might have such different lives from you, but we’re also weird, and we might feel like we don’t fit in either. We want you to know that there’s a place for you, for those people who feel like they don’t fit in, for you.’”