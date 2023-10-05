Shonta Gibson, the older sister of Tyrese, has passed away. The “Sweet Lady” singer revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post today (Oct. 5).

The multitalented artist wrote, “I can’t believe I am about to post these three letters again… RIP to my beloved angel of a big sister Shonta Gibson… My heart is so heavy posting this because, sadly, I’ve lost so many people over the years in this very short window of time… I’m really in a place where I’m just numb, and I’ve found that I’ve become even more selfless and more concerned about everyone else and their needs over mine.”

Tyrese’s post continued, “My two nieces, Star and Tanisha, are the two oldest, and hearing them say the words, ‘We didn’t just lose our mother, we lost our best friend, our biggest inspiration, and day-to-day support system’ who raised them BOTH into foot soldiers for Christ, and they’ve both became wives and mothers themselves… I have over 20 nieces and nephews, and I couldn’t be more proud of my family working so hard every day to be the best versions of themselves and finding their own way.”

It concluded, “Thank you, JESUS!!! Shon was always the brightest light in every room she ever stepped into… Heaven gained a new angel… I couldn’t be more proud to be your baby brother… I will see you again… Amen!”

In the comment section, Jermaine Dupri, Kelley L. Carter, J. Valentine, Fred Hammond, and more sent their condolences.

According to her 2022 interview with Shoutout LA, Gibson leaves behind her husband, Eddie Bell, as well as seven children and five grandchildren.

The REVOLT team would like to send our thoughts and prayers out to Tyrese and his family at this time. Rest in peace, Shonta Gibson.