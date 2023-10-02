Today (Oct. 2), Majid Jordan took to social media to announce “Good People Live,” a world tour that kicks off in Vancouver, Canada this October. The 23-date run will then continue through North America and Europe through the new year, coming to a close in Paris in March 2024.

It’s been two years since the group, which consists of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, liberated their third studio LP, Wildest Dreams. That project consisted of 11 soulful cuts with assists from Swae Lee, Diddy, and Drake, the last of whom appeared on the 2Pac-sampled “Stars Align.” Now, they are said to be putting the finishing touches on their next body of work, Good People, which is presumably a reference to the duo’s former moniker before signing with OVO Sound.

Back in September, Majid Jordan dropped off their latest single, “Waiting For You,” a collaboration with labelmate Naomi Sharon that boasts additional instrumentation from Kofo. “I’m willin’ to look like a fool, in the quiet, I pray for you, no more anger, only love inside, close my eyes, feel alive,” Al Maskati sings on the emotionally charged cut.

You can check out “Waiting For You” and the schedule for Majid Jordan‘s tour below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 6).