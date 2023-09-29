Feinstein, the oldest and longest-serving member of the Senate, was elected to her post in 1992 and was an outspoken advocate of gun control, environmental protection, and reproductive rights for women. Prior to that, she broke barriers as the first female governor of San Francisco, a position that she held from 1978 to 1988.

In recent years, many within the government ranks called for her resignation, much in part due to concerns regarding her health. Back in February, she responded by informing President Joe Biden and the public of her intent to step down following her current term.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” she said in a press release. Sen. Feinstein also expressed her continued dedication to attacking California wildfires, the need for advanced public healthcare, and homelessness before closing, “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”