On Sept. 14, Nas brought in his 50th birthday with Magic 3, his sixth consecutive album alongside Hit-Boy. That day also saw the Queens legend celebrate the special moment at a lavish party with some of hip hop’s finest, including Fat Joe, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, Raekwon, N.O.R.E., and many more.

On Monday (Sept. 25), fans were able to get a glimpse into the aforementioned party thanks to a video for “Fever,” which samples Bit ‘A Sweet’s “Speak Softly” and borrows from the classic Illmatic cut “Represent.” Everyone is dressed to the nines in footage that’s interspersed with a shot of Nas delivering his bars about his life and career in a room by himself.

“Singin’ to Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Happy Birthday,’ celebratin’ years of flows and crazy wordplay, seasoned, I’m leavin’ my 40s, I’m a griot, deep as Deepak Chopra, dress socks and loafers, family only, I’m holdin’ hands with a cold piece, bow to the old me, I’m officially OG, might throw a ‘Roast Me,’ wonder what will the jokеs be, watchin’ ’em imitate my cool dеmeanor, it’s a new decade, I’m in a whole new arena, roll the dice in this life and I hit the fever, get it?”

Back in June, Nas gave his perspective on legacy in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“When you think you are in control… there’s a God, and I feel like whatever you think you’re planning to do, something else happens altogether or just life comes at you fast,” he said. “So you can want a legacy to be a certain way, but there’s another plan for you. I think a little bit about legacy, but also just let things happen ’cause they wind up turning out different than what I thought and most of the time better than I could ever plan.”

Check out “Fever” below.