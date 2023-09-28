Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Vayda Sorel
  /  09.28.2023

Today’s (Sept. 28) episode of “Big Facts” welcomed a candid Memphis-born comedian, KDubb. In addition to burning up the stage with gut-busting skits, the serial entrepreneur is an actor and writer. Some may recognize him from his roles in the 2019 Netflix film The Trap alongside T.I. and Mike Epps, “The 85 South Show,” “Def Comedy Jam,” and Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out.” The humorist continues to break through societal boundaries and trailblaze his own lane throughout the comic and film industries.

In an era where topics like death, disabilities, gender, and religion are to be discussed with caution or not at all, Kelly “KDubb” Walker penetrates those areas of sensitivity with humor. The stage performer insisted that there are no boundaries in comedy. “Just don’t touch nobody,” he emphasized. The Atlanta resident acknowledged that he comes from the ’80s when comedians like Chris Tucker and Bernie Mac were in their prime. Therefore, he is accustomed to using offensive language that may affront crowds in today’s culture. Although he has a healthy resume featuring performances in various comedy and television shows, he admitted to Big Bank, Baby Jade, and DJ Scream that his lack of sensitivity could be what has kept him from progressing further in his career. Nonetheless, the comedian is comfortable with his unique style of satire.

Moreover, the multitalented entertainer revealed the one flaw he has noticed throughout the industry: A lack of love for the underdogs. During his “Big Facts” conversation, KDubb admitted that he finds it difficult to digest when the crowd shows major love to bigger comedians who, in his opinion, aren’t as funny as he is. For example, actor Da’Vinci who portrays Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the crime drama series “BMF,” is new to the comedic world. Although not knocking Da’Vinci’s hustle, KDubb acknowledged that people are subjective and would show him more love because of his presence in entertainment. “I guess I got to get some hype then, damn it. Stop telling jokes and get some hype,” he bantered. The living legend also shared his list of top 10 favorite comedians, who he feels is overrated, and deemed himself to be one of the most underrated comics in the game.

Furthermore, KDubb and the “Big Facts” family discussed topics such as climate change, UFOs and more. In the midst, DJ Scream asked him to fill in the blank following this statement: “The problem with n**gas is…” The accomplished entertainer responded without hesitation, “They ain’t got no mothaf**king daddy.” The stand-up comic was passionate about the lack of guidance for men and women stemming from absent father figures. “The white man knew what he was doing when he took the daddy out that household. He made it to where a woman don’t need a man!” the father of four exclaimed. The government gives women resources to provide basic needs for their children, and they deny approval of housing and jobs to men and women who have blemishes on their records. Thus, resulting in a decline of healthy households and/or familial stability, as the crew discussed.

If you enjoyed today’s recap, stay tuned for new episodes of “Big Facts” every Thursday. To watch this hilarious and transparent conversation with KDubb in full, click here.

Revolt - New Episodes