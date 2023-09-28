Naira Marley is addressing the backlash he’s been receiving since the passing of fellow Afrobeats singer MohBad.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Marlians president’s former artist died on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in a Lagos, Nigeria hospital and the cause of his death is still unknown. Marley and the “KPK” hitmaker had a public feud last year when MohBad accused his former label, Marlian Records, of sabotaging his shows and multiple intimidation attempts throughout his departure. This led fans to run with speculations that the 32-year-old was somehow involved with his death.

“In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee,” Marley began in a statement posted to his Instagram. “All manner of stories has been woven against me in respect of his untimely death. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased, whom I considered to be my brother and member of our music family, but over the various lies spread and threats against me.”

The “First Time in America” hitmaker continued, “Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, just like several other industries, to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives. Truly, we had our own share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings. It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he had passed.”

He added, “I am certain that the culprit behind his death and [the] vendetta against me are fueling public opinions to have me lynched for reasons unknown to them. In due time, the circumstances surrounding MohBad’s death will be unveiled and the world will know the truth.” Check out the full statement below.