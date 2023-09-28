Twitter has dubbed Yung Miami “the Black Oprah” thanks to the cultural conversations held on her “Caresha Please” platform. At REVOLT WORLD, she took things a step further with the first live installation of the show.
During the inaugural event in Atlanta, Georgia, the rapper hosted a juicy conversation with social media influencer and entrepreneur Ari Fletcher. The pair touched on a number of topics, including dating, business ownership, motherhood, and more. At one point, Fletcher even gave fans an inside peek at how she handled reports of infidelity in her relationship with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo.
Ahead of the sit-down, Miami noted that she believed her show would be successful but was surprised at how fast “Caresha Please” skyrocketed after debuting. “I felt like it would get here,” the “Act Bad” emcee exclusively told REVOLT of its massive growth. “But not as fast as it’s gotten here. I’m excited that it is, and I’m grateful for it and I give all glory to God.”
In June 2022, Yung Miami debuted “Caresha Please” with an interview alongside REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The hip hop mogul pulled up to REVOLT WORLD to show love to attendees and celebrate REVOLT’s 10th anniversary. Combs even sat front row during the “Caresha Please” taping. While at the event, he also spoke about how love was the inspiration for his latest music project, The Love Album: Off The Grid.
“I just think, right now, that it’s important that we speak about the culture, that we speak about love,” Diddy told us. “We can turn up. I turn up all the time, too. But sometimes, I just want to lock in with my lady, and be in love, and listen to some good music, have a bottle of wine, smoke me a joint, make love, and do it all over again.”
Miami added that the Bad Boy Records founder has truly taught her a thing or two about completely disconnecting from the world. “He encourages me to stay off my phone,” she said when asked what he taught her about being off the grid. “No phones allowed. To stay off my phone and really lock in.”
Along with “Caresha Please” Live, other hit series on the REVOLT network held conversations in front of thousands of attendees. From “Assets Over Liabilities” featuring Lauren London to “Drink Champs” with special guests Mannie Fresh and Juvenile, and more, REVOLT WORLD guests were able to connect in real-time with some of their favorite hosts.
“REVOLT WORLD goes across all the cultures,” said Diddy during the event. “So, this is really kind of social by design, but brought live, so everything you’ve seen socially, you now get to experience. A lot of the conversations, the podcasts, and the knowledge in-person.”
The living legend continued, “We take a lot of pride in having a place that’s going to give you information. Information is key to success and there are a lot of people out there trying to be successful who watch REVOLT for the information.”
