Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  09.27.2023

On Tuesday (Sept. 26), Nike Basketball’s Instagram account shared footage from a recent event in Memphis that was held for young players. As can be seen in the short clip, the kids were pleasantly surprised by an appearance from Ja Morant, who ran the court with them, provided a slew of Nike gear, and much more. Even the Grizzlies star’s father, Tee Morant, participated throughout.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Ja continues to work his way back to the NBA’s good graces after being hit with a 25-game suspension for the upcoming season. The disciplinary action was given after the then-23-year-old was caught waving what appeared to be gun a during a live stream, his second incident in a matter of months. “For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” wrote NBA Commissioner Adam Silver back in June. “Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Not long after, Ja shared a statement apologizing for his mistakes and focusing on bettering himself. “I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision-making. I’m also going to be training, so that I’m ready to go when I can get back on the court.”

Despite the situation, many have expressed an outpouring of support for the point guard, expecially in the world of hip hop. During a sit-down on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ Showtime podcast “All The Smoke,” Lil Wayne essentially put himself in Ja’s shoes.

“He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million,” the Young Money legend said. “You expect him to be responsible? Now we tripping. That’s magic.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ja Morant
NBA
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

J. Cole wants the NY Jets to hire Colin Kaepernick

By REVOLT
  /  09.27.2023

Kid Cudi admits that he isn't good at sports after Cleveland Guardians pitch

By Jon Powell
  /  09.25.2023

Simone Biles condemns racism in sports amid outrage after Black gymnast is denied a competition medal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show and new album announcements leave fans in shambles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.24.2023

Black Twitter calls out racists' criticism targeting Deion Sanders after Colorado's first loss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Shannon Sharpe confirms disrespectful blowout with Skip Bayless led to his "Undisputed" exit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.23.2023

Lil Wayne gives his take on Deion Sanders' success at Colorado: "I would never doubt him"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football

By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.20.2023

Deion Sanders receives high praise from Shaquille O'Neal

By REVOLT
  /  09.19.2023

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown posts bizarre video amid mother's alleged homicide

By Jon Powell
  /  09.19.2023

Police search for missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown after discovery of his dead mom

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023

9 ATLiens share the topics they want the REVOLT WORLD talent lineup to discuss

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.18.2023

Deion Sanders remains undefeated after double overtime showdown against Colorado State

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.17.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

J. Cole wants the NY Jets to hire Colin Kaepernick

By REVOLT
  /  09.27.2023

Kid Cudi admits that he isn't good at sports after Cleveland Guardians pitch

By Jon Powell
  /  09.25.2023

Simone Biles condemns racism in sports amid outrage after Black gymnast is denied a competition medal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show and new album announcements leave fans in shambles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.24.2023

Black Twitter calls out racists' criticism targeting Deion Sanders after Colorado's first loss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Shannon Sharpe confirms disrespectful blowout with Skip Bayless led to his "Undisputed" exit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.23.2023

Lil Wayne gives his take on Deion Sanders' success at Colorado: "I would never doubt him"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football

By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.20.2023

Deion Sanders receives high praise from Shaquille O'Neal

By REVOLT
  /  09.19.2023

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown posts bizarre video amid mother's alleged homicide

By Jon Powell
  /  09.19.2023

Police search for missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown after discovery of his dead mom

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023

9 ATLiens share the topics they want the REVOLT WORLD talent lineup to discuss

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.18.2023

Deion Sanders remains undefeated after double overtime showdown against Colorado State

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.17.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"

Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.26.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
News

Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison

The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’

By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2023
Web3

Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports

“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.

By Ashley France
  /  08.18.2023
Interviews

Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve

“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.16.2023
Interest

Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight

In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!

By Payton Wilson
  /  08.10.2023
Interviews

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball

The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  08.09.2023
Interviews

Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.02.2023
Interviews

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”

LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.21.2023
Interviews

Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down

“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.22.2023
Interest

Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards

“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”

By Charlene Masona
  /  09.05.2023
Interest

Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day

Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50. 

By Justin Hunte
  /  08.11.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers

As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.08.2023
REVOLT WORLD

7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD

“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.05.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes