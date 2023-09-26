“Receipts” is all about recognizing the things that make us unique. As host Quincy Brown so eloquently put it at the end of today’s (Sept. 26) episode, “Your passion gives you unlimited potential.” It’s with that in mind that the REVOLT game show pays homage to individuals who are putting their all into chasing after those passions.

This week’s episode highlighted Sophia Abrahams, a woman who describes herself as ambitious, capable, and confident. She started pursuing her passion two years ago and hasn’t been able to stop since. Though the activity was something she jumped into on a whim, it’s become a focal point of her life that she can’t imagine living without. By now, you’re probably wondering what interest has left such a lasting impact on the New York native. Luckily, all you have to do is tune in to the latest episode to find out.

Abrahams and go-getters like her are the focus of Walmart’s Black and Unlimited platform, which supports individuals leaning into the interests they love. As an offshoot of that platform, “Receipts” shines a light on those pastimes by challenging Black entertainers and cultural curators to uncover them as the game’s central theme.

In each episode of the Walmart-sponsored series, a pair of celebrity contestants competes to unveil as many items as possible from the shopper’s hypothetical receipt. To win the crown, the contestants then use the uncovered receipt items as clues to determine the shopper’s hidden talent.

In this latest episode, host Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date. It came as no surprise that Hudson brought an added dose of levity to the show since making audiences laugh has always been his calling.

The 32-year-old got his start by posting comedic music videos to Vine and Instagram before breaking out with his hit parody song “Asking All Them Questions.” Years later, he translated his social media virality into a recurring role on Nick Cannon’s MTV sketch comedy show, “Wild ‘N Out.” Since Brown was the game’s reigning champ (in the last episode, he edged out Romeo Miller to take home the W), Hudson would need to prove that his detective skills were just as sharp as his sketch writing talents if he was going to come out victorious.

In the opening round, Abrahams delivered a rapid-fire series of hints to help each contestant guess items on her receipt. One of the contestants managed to uncover a list of clues like a yoga mat, leggings, a notebook, and scrunchies, while the other struggled to get in sync with the Walmart shopper. By the end of the first round, the large point differential proved that in “Receipts,” chemistry between the shopper and the contestants is everything.

Despite the score, the goal remained to correctly guess Abrahams’ hidden talent amongst a list of potential options ranging from ice hockey to arctic exploration. Tune into the latest episode of “Receipts” here to see which contestant got the job done.