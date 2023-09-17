Photo: Stephen Maturen / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.17.2023

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is speaking out to further address racist taunts and “disgustingly disrespectful messages” he received after his team lost against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. On Friday (Sept. 15), in a since-deleted post, he exposed screenshots of people calling him the N-word, a coon, and other racist epithets.

On Saturday (Sept. 16), Mattison spoke out again about the controversy. He began by expressing gratitude for the support he and his family have been shown in the wake of his revealing the racism he regularly faces. He noted that he did not disclose the messages for attention or pity but instead to shed light on what happens in the dark. He stated that sitting by idly is simply not an option, as he is a huge advocate for mental health and positivity through his I Am Gifted Foundation.

“We are real people under the helmet — men, sons, husbands, and brothers. We should not be dehumanized, nor should our identities or ethnicities be attached to our play on the field … We are not players in a video game. We are more than just Sunday entertainment,” he wrote.

He continued, “Racism at its core is centered in fear and ignorance, and the only way we can work against it is to address it head-on. Fifty-six percent of the NFL is comprised of Black men, so I know I am not the only one who has had this negative experience. We deserve better from the fans.” Comments on the post were disabled, but it still received an overwhelming amount of support, with more than 18,000 likes.

Both the NFL and the Vikings released statements condemning the racist comments. The league reminded fans to “remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love.” Mattison’s team said they were sickened by the hatred directed at him. “There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society,” read their statement in part. They also admonished the behavior for being ignorant, something fans and the franchise must continue to fight against.

Tags in this article:
Tags
NFL
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Vanessa Bryant joins LA business owner's fight to save iconic Kobe and Gianna mural

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.17.2023

Deion Sanders says that Colorado Buffaloes home opener earned $18 million for the city of Boulder

By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2023

New lawsuit alleges that Buffalo Bills owner made racist comment about Black players

By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2023

50 Cent reacts to Fredro Starr claiming he inspired Michael Jordan to go bald

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.13.2023

University of Alabama says it's "disgusted" by slurs aimed at Texas football players during game

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales resigns following forced kiss on player during World Cup celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  09.11.2023

Coco Gauff burns bright in US Open women's singles title win

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2023

Damian Lillard crashes and performs at a wedding in Portland

By Jon Powell
  /  09.07.2023

Lil Wayne auditions to become new co-host for "ManningCast" in hilarious clip

By Jon Powell
  /  09.06.2023

O.J. Simpson talks sports with Cam'ron and Ma$e on "It Is What It Is"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.05.2023

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe agree that Skip Bayless is a "different beast"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Deion Sanders addresses critics after Colorado defeats TCU: "I’m 'bout to get comfortable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Jaylen Brown is now the first active NBA player to take part in a BIG3 game

By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2023

Simone Biles rewrites history with 8th US national all-around gymnastics title

By REVOLT
  /  08.28.2023

Bronny James diagnosed with congenital heart defect a month after going into cardiac arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.26.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Vanessa Bryant joins LA business owner's fight to save iconic Kobe and Gianna mural

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.17.2023

Deion Sanders says that Colorado Buffaloes home opener earned $18 million for the city of Boulder

By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2023

New lawsuit alleges that Buffalo Bills owner made racist comment about Black players

By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2023

50 Cent reacts to Fredro Starr claiming he inspired Michael Jordan to go bald

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.13.2023

University of Alabama says it's "disgusted" by slurs aimed at Texas football players during game

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales resigns following forced kiss on player during World Cup celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  09.11.2023

Coco Gauff burns bright in US Open women's singles title win

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2023

Damian Lillard crashes and performs at a wedding in Portland

By Jon Powell
  /  09.07.2023

Lil Wayne auditions to become new co-host for "ManningCast" in hilarious clip

By Jon Powell
  /  09.06.2023

O.J. Simpson talks sports with Cam'ron and Ma$e on "It Is What It Is"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.05.2023

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe agree that Skip Bayless is a "different beast"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Deion Sanders addresses critics after Colorado defeats TCU: "I’m 'bout to get comfortable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Jaylen Brown is now the first active NBA player to take part in a BIG3 game

By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2023

Simone Biles rewrites history with 8th US national all-around gymnastics title

By REVOLT
  /  08.28.2023

Bronny James diagnosed with congenital heart defect a month after going into cardiac arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.26.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”

The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.12.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.05.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone

Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”

By Blair W. Milbourne
  /  09.13.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Angela Yee On Marketing, Radio & Building Her Personal Brand | The Blackprint With Detavio Samuels

By Jordan Hall
  /  09.12.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown vs. Romeo Miller | ‘Receipts’

On this episode of “Receipts,” Romeo Miller competes against host Quincy Brown to unveil shoppers’ hidden passions. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
REVOLT WORLD

7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD

“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.05.2023
Web3

Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient

This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  09.01.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”

LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.21.2023
Interest

Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day

Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50. 

By Justin Hunte
  /  08.11.2023
Interviews

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023
Interviews

Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve

“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.16.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball

The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  08.09.2023
Interviews

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023
Web3

Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports

“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.

By Ashley France
  /  08.18.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes