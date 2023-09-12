Erica Mena broke her silence! Nearly two weeks after she received backlash for calling “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” castmate Spice a “blue monkey,” the actress issued a public apology. According to a statement given to TMZ, she added that the insult was not racially driven.

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said,” Mena told the media platform.

She continued, “I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two Black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven. That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”