Spice, the Queen of Dancehall and a current star on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” surprised the internet this week when she revealed on Tuesday (March 14) that she was seemingly pregnant with her third child, complete with a maternity shoot in her signature blue color. But, the “Go Down Deh” artist took to Instagram Live earlier today (March 17) to clarify that she’s not actually expecting, and that the photo shoot was a way for her to commemorate her new lease on life.

Back in October 2022, she underwent surgery that led to near-fatal hernia damage, sending her body into septic shock. She reemerged on Instagram in November breaking down the situation and expressing her gratitude for having survived the life-threatening experience. “Thank you Jesus for saving my life,” she wrote at the time. “Please take great care of yourself [and] eat, live, love, laugh like it’s your last day.”

When she shared the pregnancy photos on IG earlier this week, fans were thrilled that she would be expanding her family after such a trying time just a few months ago. Needless to say she fooled lots of people with her initial post. When explaining her reasoning behind it, she said that she felt as though she was reborn. The baby bump, then, represented herself getting a second chance.

“Big up to Father God. Big up to Jesus. He literally gave me a new life and that’s what I’m celebrating. That’s all it is,” she stated to viewers. She clarified that she never wanted to offend anyone who suffers from infertility and sympathizes with those who are going through it. “It was just about celebrating my new life. Giving God glory,” she continued. “Giving God thanks for this new life. New journey. Second rebirth. I’m a brand new person. I feel rejuvenated.” She noted that she “never said” she was actually pregnant.

This isn’t the first time Spice has faked out fans over the years. Back in 2018, she surprised many observers — including her “Love & Hip Hop” co-stars — when she revealed a much lighter complexion in conjunction with the release of her song “Black Hypocrisy.” On the track, the lead single from her hit debut mixtape, Captured, she sang about colorism and being seen as too dark.