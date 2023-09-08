As previously reported by REVOLT, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his company, Combs Wines and Spirits LLC, filed a lawsuit against former partner Diageo over alleged acts of racism, neglect, and sabotage. One of the bigger discrepancies brought forth was in regard to the popular DeLeón Tequila and the lack of attention it received when compared to white-owned brands. The complaint added that Diageo considered DeLeón to be an “ethnic” product that can only appeal to the urban community.

On Thursday (Sept. 7), the Supreme Court of New York denied Diageo’s request to dismiss the lawsuit and its motion to force the case into arbitration, marking an early win for Combs. As explained via Bloomberg Law, Judge Joel M. Cohen’s ruling means that the hip hop and entrepreneurial icon will now be able to pool together any and all evidence that proves how Diageo did not provide ample support to DeLeón and CÎROC Vodka as it did with other spirits under its umbrella.

“I’m fighting for fair and equal treatment for everyone,” said Combs. “This isn’t just about me. I look forward to continuing this fight in court. We all deserve the same 24 hours.”

Combs‘ attorney, John Hueston, spoke on the situation. “This case has always been about getting fair and equal treatment,” he stated. “Today’s decision is an important step in the right direction. Diageo tried to end this action. The judge soundly rejected that effort.”

As far as Combs’ presence in court for Thursday’s ruling, Hueston explained, “I always tell my clients to attend the court hearings because that sends a message to the judge, the law clerks, and the public that they really do care, and it’s not just another piece of litigation.” Combs is expected to attend future court hearings as the case progresses.

In addition to the aforementioned, Hueston revealed that Judge Cohen rejected Diageo’s argument that Combs’ lawsuit was “an action for damages dressed up as an action for injunctive relief,” and agreed that Combs “made appropriate claims concerning issues that needed to be addressed.”