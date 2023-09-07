In a video from last year, Chris Brown spoke candidly to Power 106’s LA Leakers about his past, including his appreciation for Beyoncé. Now, the clip has made its way online again as the icon’s “Renaissance World Tour” leaves fans stunned almost daily.
“She the GOAT, man. That’s one thing can’t nobody debate. She just — she is the GOAT,” the powerhouse singer said at the time. When reminded of his time opening for Beyoncé in 2007, he added, “I was like 16, 17 … I was observing everything.”
Interviewer Justin Credible encouraged the “Call Me Every Day” artist to reveal more about his experience with Queen Bey on tour.
Brown explained that no one knew who he was back then, but he was determined to change that. He spent his time learning everything he could. “I was in training mode, watching how the dancers get to queue, boom. How the light would hit at a certain point. How [Beyoncé] would walk … I was just taking notes,” he recalled.
Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk spoke with Brown at his home for the interview. In addition to his views on Beyoncé, he opened up about his emotions. According to the multihyphenate, he managed to let go of some of the anger he held onto when he was younger. “I’m just happy in general… I don’t really have a chip on my shoulder that I used to have… I used to walk around like, ‘Nobody messes with me.’ I just really don’t care. I’m at peace with all of it,” he explained.
He also spoke at length about his foray into the world of NFTs. “I think for me, the space of getting into, like, NFTs and in this digital space of art was something that, like, me, and my group and my friends, we already were doing — even with paint and stuff… But now, this gives you an outlet.”
Currently, Brown is preparing to drop a new song and video with Tee Grizzley and Mariah The Scientist called “IDGAF.” Fans can look forward to tuning into that tomorrow (Sept. 8). Peep his comments on Bey here.
