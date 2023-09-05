The adage says that if you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. For Black creatives and entrepreneurial go-getters, that love can be found in any number of gigs, side hustles, or passion projects.

On Aug. 29, REVOLT and Walmart returned with the latest episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates that limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight. The game show is an offshoot of Black and Unlimited, Walmart’s platform that recognizes the endless possibilities people can achieve when they pursue the things they love.

In each episode, a hilarious cast of Black celebrities and entertainers compete to uncover the receipt items of a featured Walmart shopper with a hidden talent. With each newly revealed item, the celebs are — in theory — a step closer to discovering the shopper’s secret skill. Although, as seen in the latest episode, not all clues are created equally.

Quincy Brown took on double duty, playing host and contestant. The multifaceted creator is a poster child for the phrase Black and Unlimited, and he’s made that exceedingly clear in recent years by excelling as an actor, musician, director, model, and entrepreneur. He’s best known for his leading role in Fox’s musical drama “Star,” and in 2021, he expanded his already sizable fan base by playing Crown Camacho in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

On this new episode, Brown went head-to-head with actor, host, and social media personality Kendall Kyndall. From the show’s opening moments, the Flint, Michigan native let it be known that he had no intentions of going home with an L. Like Brown, Kyndall has steadily amassed a loyal following by bringing his unique energy and charisma to TVs and phone screens nationwide. Many of his fans were introduced to him as MJ Jackson in BET’s sports drama “Games People Play,” while others were hooked by the laughs he hand-delivered to Instagram timelines with his must-see “Love and Hip Hop” breakdowns.

The star-studded pairing was joined by Aamirah Spencer, an Atlanta native whose hidden talent is sure to raise a few eyebrows since Black women, as she confirmed for the cameras, make up less than 1 percent of the participants in her area of expertise. At first thought, that felt like a potential giveaway until Brown revealed the slate of possible correct answers, which ranged from skydiving to archaeology.

In round one, Spencer gave clues to each contestant to steer them toward revealing an assortment of items on her receipt. Though Brown offered a strong showing to kick the game off, Kyndall’s deductive skills were a great deal for his competitor to match up against. In round two, things took a drastic turn as one of the contestants hit his stride, but ultimately, crowning a winner all came down to whoever — if anyone — could correctly guess Spencer’s secret passion.

Click here to catch the latest episode of “Receipts,” and as you tune in, be sure to play along, so you can see how your guessing skills stack up against the celeb duo!