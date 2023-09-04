Today (Sept. 4), Discovery Plus launched its highly awaited documentary exploring the high-profile case between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Titled “Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots,” the two-episode series came on the heels of the Canadian artist’s sentencing to a 10-year prison term for his role in the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan.

While the case itself shook the hip hop industry, the documentary set out to go beyond the headlines. Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Emily Doe, the documentary promised to delve into the unfamiliar aspects of the event that led Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, to suffer gunshot wounds to her feet after a Hollywood Hills party.

The first installment told Meg’s side of the story, including interviews with Deputy DA Alexander Bott, YouTuber Armon Wiggins, journalist Taylor Crumpton, Kimberlyn Mitchell, and more. Meanwhile, the second half boasted interviews from Michael McCrudden, Lanez’s first manager Fred E Fame, and court reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Moreover, Tuesday (Sept. 5) will see another pivotal moment in Lanez’s case. A court hearing will evaluate whether to entertain an appeal for the Toronto artist’s 10-year sentence and, if approved, whether he’s eligible for bail.

Born Daystar Peterson, Lanez reportedly tied the knot while behind bars. Court documents now list him as married to Raina Chassagne, the mother of his six-year-old child. In a strategy seemingly designed to underline that he isn’t a flight risk or threat to Megan, the motion claimed the artist would move from Florida to Los Angeles if granted bail.

Regarding the documentary itself, public opinion remained split. While some welcomed the documentary’s insights, others were critical of the project. Many saw it as capitalizing on the traumatic experiences of Black women. One fan said, “Y’all be so geeked to profit off of someone’s trauma for entertainment. Weird.”

Another wrote, “Women’s trauma is just clickbait to these studios, and they genuinely do not care about how Amber [Heard] and Megan were dogpiled by the media just for being honest, and I’d go as far to say that they encourage this mistreatment.”