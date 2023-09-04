On a recent episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Shannon Sharpe extended an open invitation to Stephen A. Smith to join him for a gym session. Initially hesitant, the sports commentator shared that he was concerned about becoming the next internet meme. However, after some deliberation, Smith seemingly changed his tune.

Smith told Sharpe, “I’m not doing that. Listen, you want a meme that people will be laughing at me for the next two decades? Have me in the gym with Shannon Sharpe. Come on, man. You know what I’m saying? That’s like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg. We ain’t doing that. Snoop is my dawg. You know I love you, baby. You know I love you. I mean, come on now. I’m not doing that. I’m not getting in the gym with you.”

Later in the conversation, the former added, “You know what? I might do that. I’ma wait a few months, though. I’m not gon’ do that just yet.”

Instead of taking offense, Snoop used Smith’s words as motivation. On Sunday (Sept. 3) night, the West Coast legend responded with an Instagram post that featured a shirtless photo of himself onstage. He captioned the image, “[Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe], I’m getting my weight up, so when I come on the show, [we] will talk about [it]. Thanks [for] the motivation.”

The Doggfather’s reply garnered attention from fans and other celebrities, even eliciting flexed bicep emojis from Sharpe himself.

In 2019, Snoop opened up to GQ about his weekly workout routine. “I hit the court early for some cardio and kickboxing. Thursday is my rest day, so I gotta hit it hard today and relax later. I come back to the compound and eat my meal prep, then it’s in the studio or working on my TV and film concepts,” he said regarding Wednesdays. “My trainer comes through in the afternoon, and we hit the weights for a two-a-day.”