Mel, whose real name is Jamel Jones, has been a close friend of Jim Jones. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Nine Trey leader was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison back in October of 2019. He pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug dealing charges in April of that year. The gang leader sold two kilos of heroin to an undercover New York police officer for $10,000 in 2018. He was also convicted on evidence suggesting he had transported large quantities of heroin and fentanyl.

“Nine Trey was a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, robberies, and assaults in and around Manhattan and Brooklyn,” a press release at the time noted. “Members and associates of Nine Trey engaged in violence to retaliate against rival gangs, to promote the standing and reputation of Nine Trey, and to protect the gang’s narcotics business. Members and associates of Nine Trey enriched themselves by committing robberies and selling drugs, such as heroin, fentanyl, furanly fentanyl, MDMA, dibutylone, and marijuana.”

Prior to his sentencing, the “Hold Me Down” rapper wrote a letter to the judge asking for a second chance. In the document, he admitted to becoming a member of the United Blood Nation, which is the parent organization of Nine Trey, at 15 due to the influence of “older guys in my neighborhood” who were “thugs off the corner… involved in illegal activities like drugs and violence.”