After his social media post about unfunny comedians, rumors are swirling that Steve Harvey’s wife of 16 years, Marjorie, has been cheating with his chef and bodyguard.

While there is no proof of these accusations, Harvey decided to clear the air at the Investfest in Atlanta this past weekend.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine,” the Family Feud host addressed to the audience.

Steve went on to discuss being tempted to respond to rumors and trolls online but stated he does not have time for gossip. “God been good to me,” he added, “I’m still shining.”

Marjorie Harvey also addressed the rumors on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 27, sharing the bible verse 1 Peter 2:23.

“When they hurled insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats, Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.”

In the caption of the post, she called out those spreading the rumors on social media.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she stated, “I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

She then urged others to read and share the bible verse with those who may not know how to properly cope. Marjorie finished the caption with “God Bless all of you.”

There has been a mixed reaction from fans after Harvey’s attempt to shut down the rumors. While some fans believe he wanted to disprove the rumors, others believe he is lying and covering up his hurt.

Steve Harvey has a huge following on both Instagram and X, and he is known for sharing motivational posts and thought-provoking questions with his followers.