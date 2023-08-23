Today (Aug. 23) marks what would have been Kobe Bryant‘s 45th birthday. In celebration of the bittersweet occasion, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showing her and her late husband in better times. “Happy birthday, baby. I love you always and forever,” her message read in the post’s description. Zoe Saldana, Khloe Kardashian, La La Anthony, and the Los Angeles Lakers organization were among the many supporters who responded with love in Vanessa’s comments.

Tomorrow (Aug. 24) will mark Kobe Bryant Day, an honor that was bestowed by officials from California’s Orange County in 2020. “Kobe Bryant was the basketball legend that inspired so many young men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel about the late athlete, who was a resident of Newport Beach. “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” In Los Angeles County, the Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel will display the colors of purple and gold with numbers “8” and “24.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Vanessa revealed the moments leading up to learning that Kobe and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of seven others. “Our assistant at the time kept calling the sheriff. And I was getting frustrated because… no one was answering the question. No one was telling me whether or not they were okay,” she explained during a 2021 court deposition. “I tried getting hold of my mom. As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone, because obviously I was trying to call my husband back, and all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying, ‘RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe.'”