A young fan of 50 Cent received accolades from the rapper after a video emerged of the kid rapping along to his lyrics during a recent tour stop. 50 Cent is currently on his “Final Lap Tour” celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album.

The impressive performance by the young fan was captured during a stop in Virginia Beach. The video starts with the kid’s excitement after being gifted VIP passes to the show. Then, the montage moves on to the boy dressed as 50 Cent in a white wife beater, gold chain, durag, and New York Yankees fitted at the concert — even sleeve tattoos!

The fan rapped the tracks like he’s lived through every moment of the messages they express, including “21 Questions,” “Window Shopper,” and “What Up Gangsta,” without missing a beat. The rapper’s influence on the younger generation is made clear with every lyric the kid spits.

50 Cent shared the video on Instagram, captioning the post: “This is the coolest video I’ve seen on line. It made my day!” Other comments reflected the artist’s enthusiasm about the video with many giving props to the young spitter, as well. One person stated: “This kid knows every word and clearly wasn’t born when the songs came out that shows 50’s influence” and had a row of applause emojis.

Fif has two children of his own, both sons. While he has had a strained relationship with his eldest, Marquise Jackson, he has been a doting father to his youngest, Sire Jackson. The New York MC recently shared a photo of the 10-year-old in dreadlocks and white Air Jordan 3’s posed next to another child. He captioned the image: “Look how big my baby got, SIRE this is crazy he eating that Filipino cuisine.”

Check out the young spitter below!