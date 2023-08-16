The relationship between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson appears to be over. A source told People that the fitness instructor/actor has “moved on” from his relationship with Palmer and is now focused on his acting career and co-parenting their child.

Earlier this summer, relationship drama erupted between the pair after a video of Palmer at Usher’s residency in Las Vegas went viral. In the clip, Palmer was seen wearing a sheer dress and being serenaded by the “Boyfriend” singer during his performance.

Darius apparently did not appreciate the moment and took to social media to blast both her reaction to the singing and her dress. On Twitter, he posted a response that said, “It’s the outfit [though]… You a mom.” After receiving backlash from her fans and others for what they called “mommy-shaming,” he temporarily deleted his Twitter account.

Palmer later posted more pictures of her dress to Instagram, captioning the images, “I wish I had taken more pictures, but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen Usher, YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some a** in spades, too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? noraradd.”

Usher also gave a statement to People about the incident, saying, “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it.”

Palmer and Darius welcomed a beautiful baby boy back in February and named him Leodis Andrellton Jackson. The two entertainers have not been seen together since the incident and rumors swirled about their relationship ending.