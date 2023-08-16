Scotty ATL is not new to this, he’s true to this. The creative artist-turned-entrepreneur has shaped the way the culture rocks grillz with custom-made designs for some of the top people in the game. As he continues to build his own table, the Atlanta native revealed there’s more to him than meets the eye.
“I built my own lane in the grillz industry by being a pioneer,” he told REVOLT in an exclusive interview for Black Business Month. “That’s what a lot of people don’t know. Not only do I do grillz or have my own shops, but I design grillz, so a lot of designs that are out now, that people wear, we came up with a lot of those designs. We have some designs that you can only get at Grillz by Scotty.”
The pioneer said that prior to his vision, the idea of having a boutique-style shop to purchase jewelry specifically made for your teeth was something that had never been done before. Visiting his Grillz by Scotty shops in both his hometown of Atlanta and where the stars reside in Los Angeles is more than just a trip to your average store; he told REVOLT it is an experience.
“It’s always been like the old school classic shop that people go into, but we switched that up,” Scotty ATL explained. “People come in, they get champagne, they get to walk around… They take pictures. It’s a whole experience.”
When Scotty first hit the scene, he was rapping alongside some of the hottest names in the game. In fact, he still carves time out for his first love, which has always been music. His latest album, Candler Road to Melrose, features collaborations with heavy hitters like Pimp C, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T., and another grillz enthusiast, Paul Wall.
“It feels good,” said Scotty when asked about being able to still pursue music while running a successful business. “In all honesty, I feel like the grillz are way bigger than the music is, but I feel like I’ve been known, that’s how people knew me originally, you know, for doing music. That’s how people found out about the grillz, really. One of my homeboys told me to look at it like this: ‘It’s like having a hit record. You just did it in the business world.’”
What’s more, Scotty ATL expressed that doing music taught him the art of hustling.
“In the music industry, I learned how to hustle by selling my merchandise, and doing my own shows and tours,” he shared. “So, coming into having my own grillz shop, one of the key components that we do is events. We have our own tour coming up, the ‘Show Your Grill Tour,’ but I also built a lot of my clientele through working with PK with Lemon Pepper Wet, which is an LA party. It’s really a traveling party, but we did LA first.”
Over the years, Scotty has worked alongside people like Issa Rae, Jesse Williams, Ludacris, and more to design their custom grillz. Beyond that, he’s partnered with sports franchises like the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and big corporations like Nike.
“I feel like some of the key components are brands that are classic or longstanding, like they’ve been around for a long time,” said Scotty ATL when asked what the perfect business partnership entails. “That always interests me when I look at [brands like] Crown Royal, Puma, even REVOLT, you know; I feel like these are companies that I want to stand next to because people can look at them and say they’ve been around for a long time… That’s how I want my company to be. I want to be around for a long time. Just to see when a brand looks classy to me, it has a certain light to it… like Cadillac, Mercedes, Grillz by Scotty. That’s how I see it, you know?”
In the near future, Grillz by Scotty is taking its talents abroad and partnering with LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Cruise in the fall, where voyagers can get custom grillz while aboard the ship.
“It’s so dope, to be honest,” said the businessman. “I can’t wait to get on the cruise ship. I think it’s gonna be a surreal moment when I actually get there. But, for now, just to be a part of it, I feel like I’m one of the youngest guys on the whole ship. I’m just saying it feels good and it says a lot, so I appreciate him and his whole team.”
His goal is for Grillz by Scotty to be around forever… This is not just a fad.
“I’m achieving longevity with Grillz by Scotty by working on the details, the small things, the inner workings, the staff, the training,” he elaborated. “I’m just educating myself on a daily basis, so that I don’t get so stuck into what I feel like is right now. I always want to be looking ahead where things are going. How can I get ahead of the curve?”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nas drops off cinematic visual for "Motion"
Trending
Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives
The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.
LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival, co-presented by Walmart, rocks to a sold-out crowd
On Saturday, Aug. 5, 13,000 people packed the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary.
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Decoding hip hop's billionaire blueprint: From JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and Diddy
On this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into hip hop’s rich tapestry, tracing its roots from the rugged streets to its monumental rise as an entrepreneurial powerhouse. With hip hop becoming synonymous with global enterprise, artists like JAY-Z and Diddy have redefined what it means to be moguls.
50 years of hip hop & high fashion: The evolution from streetwear to runways
Explore the undeniable fusion of hip hop and fashion over the past 50 years in this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly.” Unravel the journey from baggy clothes and graffiti inspirations of the early days to the glamorous red carpet appearances of today’s hip hop stars.
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Jim Jones gives us the 8/4 - 8/7 weather with special guest Mario | 'Drip Report'
On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the 8/4 – 8/7 weekend forecast. Plus, a special guest appearance from R&B recording artist Mario. Watch here.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!