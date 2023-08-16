When Scotty first hit the scene, he was rapping alongside some of the hottest names in the game. In fact, he still carves time out for his first love, which has always been music. His latest album, Candler Road to Melrose, features collaborations with heavy hitters like Pimp C, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T., and another grillz enthusiast, Paul Wall.

“It feels good,” said Scotty when asked about being able to still pursue music while running a successful business. “In all honesty, I feel like the grillz are way bigger than the music is, but I feel like I’ve been known, that’s how people knew me originally, you know, for doing music. That’s how people found out about the grillz, really. One of my homeboys told me to look at it like this: ‘It’s like having a hit record. You just did it in the business world.’”

What’s more, Scotty ATL expressed that doing music taught him the art of hustling.

“In the music industry, I learned how to hustle by selling my merchandise, and doing my own shows and tours,” he shared. “So, coming into having my own grillz shop, one of the key components that we do is events. We have our own tour coming up, the ‘Show Your Grill Tour,’ but I also built a lot of my clientele through working with PK with Lemon Pepper Wet, which is an LA party. It’s really a traveling party, but we did LA first.”

Over the years, Scotty has worked alongside people like Issa Rae, Jesse Williams, Ludacris, and more to design their custom grillz. Beyond that, he’s partnered with sports franchises like the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and big corporations like Nike.

“I feel like some of the key components are brands that are classic or longstanding, like they’ve been around for a long time,” said Scotty ATL when asked what the perfect business partnership entails. “That always interests me when I look at [brands like] Crown Royal, Puma, even REVOLT, you know; I feel like these are companies that I want to stand next to because people can look at them and say they’ve been around for a long time… That’s how I want my company to be. I want to be around for a long time. Just to see when a brand looks classy to me, it has a certain light to it… like Cadillac, Mercedes, Grillz by Scotty. That’s how I see it, you know?”