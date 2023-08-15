Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been announced as the newest athlete signed to Jordan Brand in a multiyear apparel and footwear deal. The partnership was announced by the company through a series of social media posts and videos.

A clip posted to Instagram showcased a day in the life of the star quarterback as he moved throughout the Eagles facility in Philadelphia. The video was captioned: “Before anyone ever had an opinion, [Jalen Hurts] had a purpose. Welcome to the family.”

The terms of the deal between the football star and the sportswear giant remain undisclosed. However, previous sponsorship deals between the company and other athletes have been quite lucrative for the latter. Other notable football players who have signed with the brand include Dak Prescott, Jamal Adams, Bryce Young, Bobby Wagner, and Cam Jordan.

Hurts is well-known for wearing his signature player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats on the field and famously did so as he led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl. He also recently participated in a photoshoot in which he wore Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers in the iconic “Olive” colorway.

Fans of the football star have been invited by the brand to join them and Hurts in this journey through the social media posts. The photos and videos of the 25-year-old are designed to motivate up-and-coming athletes to “push boundaries, inspire and elevate the game,” according to a statement by the company.

For sports fans, this is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in Jalen Hurts’ storied career. The highly anticipated first releases of the partnership are sure to motivate sneakerheads as well with creative and unique designs. We can’t wait to see what comes of the collaboration.

Check out the announcement from Jordan Brand below. Big congrats to the NFL star.