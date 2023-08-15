As of today (Aug. 15), the aforementioned fundraiser now has over $275,000 out of the $300,000 requested in donations, with many of the comments written in support of Ray. “Chairs to you, brother, keep swinging till they see stars!” said one contributor. “Old Alabama white boy says give ’em h**l, Reggie,” another stated, confirming that admirers of the riverboat defenders transcend race.

After initial footage of the melee made its rounds on the internet, Black Twitter had a field day with a wealth of memes and captions. The majority of those posts centered on white folding chairs and the incredible stamina of another participant, a 16-year-old identified only as Aaren, who swam to the defense of the initial victim, a riverboat employee named Damien Pickett. As Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert explained in a press conference, Pickett was attacked by a group of white people who refused to move from a designated parking area. “Mr. Pickett [was] attacked by several members of the private boat. Several members of the Harriott II came to Mr. Pickett’s defense, engaging in what we all have seen since on social media.” Four of those alleged initiators have since been taken into custody.