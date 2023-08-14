Zaya Wade posted an emotional message to Instagram about how proud she is of her dad, Dwyane Wade, after he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. The post has received more than 116,000 likes so far.

In her post, Zaya wrote: “My dad is a Hall of Famer. I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is. He is one of my best friends. I love you dad.”

The 41-year-old retired basketball star, who played for years with the Miami Heat team, was joined by his wife, Gabrielle Union, his three children, and his nephew for the ceremony. After his induction, Dwyane gave a heartfelt speech recognizing his family and his fans for always being there for him.

Dwyane and Gabrielle received the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards earlier this year. The award ceremony was held the day after Zaya’s legal name change and gender assignment, and the couple used the occasion to give a passionate speech about supporting the fight for LGBTQ rights.

In the acceptance speech, he said: “Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do is get it right. I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you’ve handled ignorance in our world. I admire it that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”

He continued on to say: “As your father, my job isn’t to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, your dreams. Zaya, you’ve made me a better human by just simply being who you were born to be, our baby girl Zaya Wade. So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I’m proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father. And thank you so much to the NAACP for this incredible honor.”

Check out Zaya’s new IG post about her pops below.