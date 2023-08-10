Photo: Michael Blann/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.10.2023

Black Twitter continues to provide support for both a riverboat employee and all who came to his aid during a brawl that took place at Montgomery, Alabama’s Riverfront Park on Saturday (Aug. 5). Following a press conference by the city’s mayor and police chief, the attention turned toward a Black man named Reggie Gray, who authorities have identified as a participant who wielded a white folding chair — the same chair that’s become an abundant source of memes and captions across social media. As of today (Aug. 10), he is still being sought for questioning.

In response, many have taken to denying that the flexible furniture item was even present in the altercation. “There was no folding chair. Or a man. In fact, I’m blind. I didn’t see a thing. Did you?” BlackmambaSgun asked, while another presented more direct instruction that commenters quickly followed. “There was no chair. Say it with me now. There was no chair,” user Tchalla_Fett ordered. Others were impressed by the unity created for this specific purpose. “The fact that EVERY comment is about how there was NO chair,” PNWravens said along with a GIF taken from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” video.

Of course, there were a few who didn’t get the hint. “Watch the longer version of the video. You’ll see a Black man nailing white people with a folding chair,” replied user The_Wr1te_Stuff to one of the aforementioned tweets. After some stern reactions, that particular individual appeared to figure out what was going on. “Okay, I get it now… Not slow, just taking s**t at face value,” a message from that account explained.

You can check out a few other tweets in regard to the chair in question below. In related news, the two remaining suspects previously mentioned by REVOLT have reportedly surrendered and are now in custody.

Hate Crimes
Montgomery Riverfront Brawl

Revolt - New Episodes